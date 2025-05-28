Warwick care home brings joy and connection with in-house dog show

Leycester House dog show contestants

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Warwick marked Mental Health Awareness Week with wagging tails and cheerful applause as residents enjoyed an in-house dog show filled with fun, warmth, and plenty of four-legged charm.

Leycester House, part of the Berkley Care Group, welcomed seven dogs entered by staff members for a light-hearted “Best in Show” competition. Residents gathered in the home’s Bistro to watch each dog parade individually, before the group returned together for final voting. Voting cards were handed out to residents, who were encouraged to cast their votes for their favourite.

The line-up included Bowser the five-month-old Rottweiler, Ash the Cocker Spaniel, Ronnie the Boxer, Luna the five-month-old Border Collie, Milo the Welsh Border Collie, Cooper the Labrador Retriever, and Marley the Cane Corso.

The winning title of Best in Show went to Luna the Border Collie, whose playful energy and affection captured the hearts of many. Her proud owner was presented with a trophy in front of a delighted crowd.

While the show brought plenty of smiles, it was also designed to acknowledge the therapeutic value animals bring, particularly during Mental Health Awareness Week. A few of the dogs made impromptu visits to residents in their rooms, including Cooper the Labrador, who spent time with Ulla, a resident who described him as “wonderful.”

Commenting on the event, Rachel Devey, the Activities Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said:

“I’ve always had a real passion for dogs and see the incredible effect they have on our residents. They bring joy, calm, emotional connection and even physical benefits.

“Including the dog show as part of Mental Health Awareness Week just made perfect sense. It was such a happy day, and the residents absolutely loved meeting every one of the dogs. We’ll definitely be doing it again.”