Warwick Fireworks - a great night out!

By Jacqueline Crampton
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2025, 15:13 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 15:32 GMT
Bonfire and Fireworks at Warwick Racecourseplaceholder image
Bonfire and Fireworks at Warwick Racecourse
Over 4,000 turned out for the Fireworks at Warwick last Saturday.

Last weekend’s Warwick Town Bonfire and Fireworks at the racecourse was a great success with about 4,000 people enjoying the show, despite a short rain shower.

Sambassadors of Groove provided lively entertainment, the bars were open, and crowds tucked into hot food from the many stalls whilst children ran around with flashing swords and wands.

The Mayor Cllr Jackie D’Arcy and sponsors joined organisers to watch the event from Chandlers bar. A short show to movie themes at 6pm caught the mood, and gasps of excitement greeted the spectacular show by Fantastic Fireworks set to spooky Halloween music.

Crowds watch the fireworksplaceholder image
Crowds watch the fireworks

Warwick Lions, Warwick Rotary Club and Warwick Racecourse were pleased by the turnout. Neil Chisholm who chaired the Bonfire team said “our volunteers have worked hard for the last 6 months to make the show a reality and it is a relief to have everything come together. Lions and Rotary depend on these events to raise money for charity, and continue our work.”

Local sponsorship was provided by; Geberit, Taylor Wimpey, Warwick Startin Kia, Godfrey Payton, Wenman Healthcare and Delta Marriott hotel. Warwickshire Search and Rescue volunteers provided First Aid support and Air Cadets helped to set up. The pallets for the Bonfire were supplied by Uniparts. Our thanks go to Thomas Williams and his team at Warwick Racecourse and everyone else for their support. All proceeds will go to local charities and good causes.

