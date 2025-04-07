Warwick hearing specialists celebrates two years of sound success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick Hearing Specialists is proud to mark two years of serving the Warwick community with dedicated, personalized hearing care.

Since opening in April 2023, we’ve had the privilege of helping people in our lovely community to improve their hearing. We’re incredibly grateful for the trust and support we’ve received from our local community and look forward to many more years of caring for your hearing health.

When Warwick Hearing Specialists first opened its doors in 2023, it was with a simple goal in mind: to make hearing care feel more human. Since then, the clinic has grown into a familiar and trusted part of the Warwick health community, welcoming people from all walks of life who are looking for guidance, support, and better hearing.

“I wanted to create a space where people felt truly listened to,” says Kabir (Owner). “Hearing loss can be isolating, but finding help shouldn’t be. Every person who walks through our door has a story—and we’re here to make sure they don’t miss a word of it.”

Our dedicated hearing clinic

Over the past two years, Warwick Hearing Specialists has supported hundreds of individuals with everything from full hearing assessments to gentle earwax removal and personalized hearing aid fittings. But what stands out most is the genuine care that underpins every appointment.

The clinic also works closely with Warwick GPs, local care homes, and families to provide holistic care. Whether someone is experiencing hearing loss for the first time, or simply needs a check-up, the approach is always warm, friendly, and focused on long-term wellbeing.

Lastly, we want to say a big thank you to our wonderful Warwick Community for all the trust and support you have given us. We can't wait to continue caring for your hearing health for many more years to come!