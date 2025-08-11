Warwick law firm expanding within town and creating jobs

A historic Warwick law firm is growing its office space by 50 per cent as part of an expansion drive after a Warwickshire commercial property agency facilitated the move.

Moore & Tibbits, which has provided law services in Warwick for almost 200 years, has moved its whole operation to the third floor of Westgate House in the town after Jonathan Blood, a director at Leamington-based agency Wareing & Company, was able to secure a deal.

Moore & Tibbits previously had an office on High Street for services such as conveyancing and business law, and a second office at a different part of Westgate House for its health and welfare and private client services.

Now, the firm will combine both these services by occupying more than 12,000 sq ft of modern office space in Westgate House in a ten-year lease as it looks to add at least 20 fee-earning staff to its current team of 80 over the coming years.

James Williams, Partner at Moore & Tibbits, explained the firm had outgrown its old offices and needed larger premises, but wanted to find somewhere in Warwick to keep its roots in the town where it had started.

He said: “Our connection to Warwick is part of who Moore & Tibbits are – we’re essentially a high street law firm that has grown organically in recent years.

“It recently became clear that our current setup wasn’t really working for us. Our high street office was looking tired and cramped, and there wasn’t much synergy with our existing Westgate House office.

“When we decided to move to larger premises, it was a must that we stayed in Warwick town centre, whilst also having an inviting office space for both our staff and our clients.”

James Williams, Partner at Moore & Tibbits (left) and Jonathan Blood, director at Wareing & Company, in the lobby of Westgate House in Warwick

Having known Jonathan and Wareing & Company through his work, James thought he may have a solution and decided to contact him.

“Jonathan understood our criteria perfectly and knew the third floor of Westgate House would fit the bill,” James added.

“The new space gives us 4,000 extra square feet compared to our previous two-office arrangement, meaning we will be able to easily accommodate new staff as we continue to grow.

“It will allow us to retain that close connection with Warwick that defines us as a firm, while also allowing us to modernise without leaving the town.”

Jonathan Blood, director at Wareing & Company, said: “For tenants such as Moore & Tibbits, location can mean absolutely everything.

“While some occupiers are more than happy to take out-of-town locations if the property is to their liking, for others, keeping their business in the same place can be vital.

“We felt the third floor of Westgate House would be ideal for Moore & Tibbits to keep them in Warwick and allow them to expand.

“It’s great to see the team have moved in and we look forward to seeing the business grow further in its new home.”