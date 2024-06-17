Warwick man’s Coast to Coast cycle raising funds for rare genetic disease
Tango2 is metabolic genetic disease affecting only a handful of children in the UK. Following the diagnosis of a good friends, daughter, Warwick resident, Chris Lockyer decided to embark on a series of challenges raise money and awareness for this disease that currently has no cure. He didn't own a road bike so in October 2023 Chris bought one with the aim of completing a triathlon, ambitions grew, and he found out about the Chase the Sun annual one day coast-to-coast cycle event.
Zoom forward eight months and Chris is about to embark on this tough one day endurance challenge with a couple of colleagues from work on 21st June.
It promises to be a great challenge, relying solely on pedal power, high energy foods and a bucket load of motivation.
if you would like to support Chris in his fundraising efforts, please use the link below for more information.
