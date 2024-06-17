Warwick man’s Coast to Coast cycle raising funds for rare genetic disease

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In October 2003, Warwick resident Chris Lockyer bought a road bike with the aim of completing a triathlon, 8 months later, he is about to take on one of the U.K.’s hardest, one day cycle challenges, 205 miles coast to coast from Kent to Somerset, sunrise to sunset to support a good friend’s daughter, who has recently been diagnosed with a rare genetic disease, Tango2

Tango2 is metabolic genetic disease affecting only a handful of children in the UK. Following the diagnosis of a good friends, daughter, Warwick resident, Chris Lockyer decided to embark on a series of challenges raise money and awareness for this disease that currently has no cure. He didn't own a road bike so in October 2023 Chris bought one with the aim of completing a triathlon, ambitions grew, and he found out about the Chase the Sun annual one day coast-to-coast cycle event.

Zoom forward eight months and Chris is about to embark on this tough one day endurance challenge with a couple of colleagues from work on 21st June.

It promises to be a great challenge, relying solely on pedal power, high energy foods and a bucket load of motivation.