Warwick McDonald's Franchisee honoured by High Sheriff for service to the local community
The High Sheriff of Warwickshire Award recognises individuals and organisations for their exceptional service, community spirit, and dedication to making Warwickshire a better place.
The team regularly volunteers their time in the local community and have volunteered an impressive 945 hours to many local projects over the course of 2024. Their efforts span a wide range of initiatives including CPR training in partnership with Warwickshire Hearts, regular donations to food banks and producing a film to showcase businesses in the area to boost the local economy. Dawood’s team also support local festivities, working alongside the council on the Warwick Christmas lights switch on and donating pantomime tickets to children in care.
Alongside this, the team take part in regular litter picks where they have collected over 800 bags of rubbish, walking over 1200 miles in in 2024 as part of McDonald’s commitment to cleaning up litter dropped in local communities.
Speaking on being recognised, Franchisee Dawood Ibtehsam, who owns the Warwick restaurant said: “I am honoured to receive this prestigious award from the High Sheriff and I would like to thank my wonderful team whose dedication and ongoing efforts make a real difference in the Warwick community. At McDonald’s we pride ourselves in being a good neighbour and serving our local community and we are incredibly proud to be recognised for this. I would also like to congratulate the other incredible recipients of this award; the work and service they give our community in Warwick is truly inspiring.”