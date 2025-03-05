Warwick Pancakes - a joyous day out!

Hundreds of people filled Warwick market in warm sunshine for the annual Pancake races

Charities and children from local primary schools competed in the annual races in Warwick on Shrove Tuesday, they were joined by Olly the Brave from Molly Ollys wishes and Guide Dogs, who competed against local charity Safeline and a team of Town Councillors.

A record number of entrants kept organisers the Rotary Club of Warwick busy and Rotarian Jon Wassall set off 34 teams of excited children to run up and down the square flipping "pancakes" as they went.

Prizes were donated by Tesco, and Guide Dogs beat off the Town Councillors and carried off bottles of Bucks Fizz, whilst Emscote Primary won the Yr 2's and Coten End Primary won Yr 6's bearing off Easter Eggs.

Guide dogs team win the race

Staff from the Globe Hotel circulated amongst the crowd with pancakes and WARKSAR's first aiders had no spills to deal with.

Rotary President Dick Dixon was delighted the day turned out so well with Warwick "buzzing" with energy and youthful joy.