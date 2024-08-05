Warwick Racecourse gallops towards a greener future with new EV charging points

Leading electric vehicle (EV) charging company, EVC, has partnered with the UK’s largest commercial horse racing organisation, The Jockey Club, to provide bespoke EV charging solutions at Warwick Racecourse.

The new partnership aims to provide both staff and visitors with convenient EV charging onsite, whilst future-proofing the historic racecourse and supporting their commitment to be carbon neutral by 2027.

EVC, who operates a nationwide charging network in the UK, will be installing well over 100 fast and rapid (22-150kW) charge points across The Jockey Club’s 14 UK venues, with five EV chargers set to be installed at Warwick Racecourse.

EVC will be installing the charge points at Warwick Racecourse on a fully funded basis, carrying out the installation and covering the ongoing management and maintenance of the chargers at zero cost to The Jockey Club. Each of The Jockey Club’s 14 venues will have a different charging tariff, with reduced rates available via the EVC Plus app. As well as flexible payment options, the app also allows drivers to track charging sessions, access in-depth charging analysis and remotely stop their charge.

Kirstin McEvoy, Sustainability Manager at The Jockey Club, owner of Warwick Racecourse says:“Horseracing is a sport with so much heritage, and our partnership with EVC underscores our commitment to seeking out innovations that will enable us to future-proof our racecourses and deliver on our net zero ambitions.

“At The Jockey Club, sustainability goes hand-in-hand with our mission to safeguard the legacy of our historic racecourses and this is a significant step on our journey. Ensuring all 14 of our locations have EV charging solutions and tripling the EV parking bays available for our racegoers means a faster charging experience.”

The collaboration comes as new research[1] by trade body, ChargeUK, highlights the integral role that charging infrastructure plays in the UK’s transition to EVs, supplying the infrastructure that’s currently used by over a million EV drivers, whilst scaling rapidly to meet the charging needs projected through 2030 and beyond.

The surge in distribution means a new public charge point was installed every 26 minutes on average in the last quarter, giving prospective EV drivers the confidence needed to make the switch.

Nick Bellamy, CEO at EVC, says: “At EVC our mission has always been to develop one of the largest destination charging networks in the UK. By enabling fast and convenient EV charging at each of its iconic venues,

"The Jockey Club strengthens its guest experience, bolsters its sustainability objectives, and appeals to a new generation of environmentally conscious racegoers and corporate hospitality clients.”

In February 2023, EVC announced that it had secured a £165 million investment from Denham Sustainable Infrastructure, an arm of global energy transition investment firm, Denham Capital, to accelerate its ambition to deliver up to 100,000 EV charge points across the UK.

To date, the funding has enabled the installation and securing of 1000’s of charging points across ‘destinations’ including hospitality, leisure and retail venues, workplaces and multi-dwelling residential units.

For more information visit www.EVC.co.uk.

