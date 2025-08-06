Warwick Rotarian Laurie Day given Award for outstanding service

Last month Laurie Day was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by outgoing President Dick Dixon in recognition of his outstanding service to others.

Laurie is an architect and has already received a Rotary Paul Harris Sapphire Award for his work in the community. Since joining the club in 2009 he has distinguished himself working pro bono for families affected by a disability, and other good causes.

Laurie secured permissions and funding to provide a local disabled child with en-suite facilities, and later a garden room where his siblings could study. He obtained planning permissions for a new building at Lowlands Riding for the Disabled, as well as for the installation of defibrillators at Shire Hall and Westgate school.

Laurie helped the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts by negotiating with the Council for their new boat yard and headquarters and obtaining planning approval. This enabled them to start fundraising over £2 million pounds and TS Norton was opened in 2021 in St Nicholas Park.

This summer Laurie completed a garden project to provide a young man with autism with a summerhouse in the garden so that he has some privacy. He brought together local contractors who donated their time and materials and his compassion and understanding of the issues involved were humbling.

Laurie chairs our Youth Committee, manages the Youth Speaks competition and the Schools Concert and takes a particular interest in creating opportunities for young people to maximise their potential. He also runs the club Punch stall on Victorian evening, complete with top hat and style, adding to the vibrancy of the evening.

The club has come to recognise what a special man he is, quiet and unassuming, but someone who has great enthusiasm for putting the Rotary motto of “Service before Self” Into practice.

Warwick Rotary Club presented Laurie with a Lifetime Achievement Award together with a big thank you from his fellow members and a £1,000 grant to a charity or good cause of his choosing.