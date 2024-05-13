Warwick Rotarians hear about Local Parkinson’s support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Armstrong, Chair of the Warwickshire & Leamington Parkinson’s group, told Warwick Rotarians about their work. They are a very active group affiliated with the national charity Parkinson’s UK.

John explained that around 153,000 people in the UK are living with Parkinson’s disease – 1 in every 350 - with numbers increasing every year.

It is not known what causes it, but there are a range of symptoms including tremor, muscle stiffness or slowness of movement. Not everyone’s illness is the same, but all share the loss of dopamine-producing nerve cells in the brain which affect movement, making eating, dressing, or using everyday objects difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parkinson’s can also cause a wide range of non-movement related symptoms including chronic pain, sleep disturbance, constipation and gut problems, memory concerns, anxiety and depression; all of which can significantly impact a person’s day-to-day life.

President Alan Bailey with John Armstrong, Chair of Warwick & Leamington Parkinson’s Group

Each individual diagnosed with Parkinson’s experiences different symptoms in different ways and to varying degrees making treating them difficult. The disease is not curable, but drug treatments are being developed which can slow it down.

John first noticed over 20 years ago that his sense of smell had gone, then 10 years ago his walking became unsteady, and when he struggled with cutlery he sought advice and was diagnosed. Now he keeps active with therapies such as singing and Nordic walking, as well as exercise in the gym.

The Warwick & Leamington group meets monthly at the Nelson Club in Warwick and have speakers and support each other. For further details contact Pam Marchant on: 01926 850869 or at: [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also help to train local palliative nurses and carers in their needs and treatment. Help and advice can be obtained at any time from the national helpline Parkinsons.org.uk – 0808 800 0303, and there is a regular podcast called “Movers and Shakers” by celebrities including Jeremy Paxman and Rory Cellan-Jones.