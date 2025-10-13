Warwick Rotary celebrates sixty years

Warwick Rotary Club and friends celebrate 60 years

President Jon Wassall welcomed Rotary District Governor Jonathon Wilding, Warwick Mayor Cllr Jackie D’Arcy, Presidents of local clubs – Leamington Spa, Stratford and Coventry, and Warwick Lions, as well as past members and friends of the club to a dinner held at Guys Cliffe House.

After dinner the Mayor delighted the club by presenting a certificate of gratitude from the Town Council for it’s 60 years contribution to the community in Warwick, where members had truly “Made a Difference”.

Memories were shared of events and characters in the club’s history; the fun and fellowship enjoyed organising 50 years of Carols at the Castle, 40 years of Bonfires, and now over 20 years of Thai Festivals, which together have raised millions for charities both at home and abroad. Recollections of visitors to the club from India helping to “End Polio” a challenge taken up 30 years ago which has almost completed it’s task; and this year refreshing our friendship with Warwick in Virginia USA. Relationships formed with Bo, in Sierra Leone, with children from Chernobyl, and students from Brazil, others sent to Hawaii and elsewhere, emphasizing the international community of Rotarians.

The Final Toast “Rotary and Peace the World over” could not have been more appropriate at this time with conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza on everyone’s minds.

Mayor Cllr Jackie D’Arcy presents a certificate of gratitude on behalf of Warwick Town Council to President Jon Wassall

President Jon concluded by thanking everyone for their support and fellowship and looked forward to the next 10 years!

If you are interested in joining Rotary, take a look at the club’s website www.warwickrotary.org.ukor contact secretary Jackie Crampton [email protected] or join our Wednesday meetings.