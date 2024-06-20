Warwick Rotary Club: Midsummer Schools concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwick Rotary Club brought youngsters from 9 schools to St Marys church in Warwick for their annual concert which raises funds for schools music.

Warwick Rotary Club was delighted to hold its annual Midsummer Schools concert again this week, thanks to a grant from Warwick Town Council. President Alan Bailey welcomed the new Warwick Mayor, Cllr Dave Skinner, as some 300 parents and young people from 9local schools filled St Marys Church.

The club was supported by “Warwick-A-Singing Town” led by Jeremy Dibb and Ben Hamilton who worked with the schools to put the programme together. This concert is one of many taking place this summer as part of Warwick Choral festival. MC Rotarian Jon Wassall welcomed the audience and introduced each contribution.

Young students from Brookhurst Primary started the concert off with a lively Samba Reggae, followed by Mateezweh a traditional gospel song, then a favourite the “Streets of London” finishing off with “The Truth about the Tudors” leaving everyone chuckling.

Warwick Mayor Cllr Dave Skinner with Rotarian Alan Bailey

All Saints and Emscote Voices Choir sang “Power in Me” and “Firework” by Katy Perry with their positive message to believe in yourself.

This was followed by the youngest singers, KS1 from Aylesford Primary school. The tiny singers gave it all they had with “Power in Me” , “One moment One People” and concluded with enthusiasm with “Sing from your Heart”.

Warwick School pupils then entertained with the Danylko String Trio, comprising 2 violins and cello playing a lively Sonata by J.M LeClair ending with an Allegro demonstrating their skills.

Students from Evergreen Choir Club were joined by Westgate’s Singing for Wellbeing group, and involved the audience to join with hand movements as they sang “I’m still Singing” and “Love Shine a Light”.

Newburgh school sang “As Long as I have Music” with a lively lilt getting feet tapping and ended with “So Long Farewell” from the Sound of Music.

It was left to an experienced vocal group from Myton school to close the evening with a performance of “Lean on Me” as the audience clapped along with a spirited rendition of “Mamma Mia”.

Mayor Cllr Dave Skinner said it had been an incredible night, he was speechless, and admired the performers confidence. Students should be proud of their achievements.

Rotary President Alan Bailey said it was heartwarming to see such talent, explaining that the club has been holding these concerts for over 20 years and all proceeds from the concert will go to support music in schools. He thanked all the teachers, parents, and performers for putting on such a great concert and in particular Rotarian Laurie Day who had persisted in ensuring that the concert was able to proceed despite all the pressures on school timetables.

Jon Wassall thanked the Town Council, St Mary’s, Warwick A Singing Town and all his Rotarian colleagues for their support.