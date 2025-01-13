Warwick Rotary Club: Warwick Lights of love - A big thank you

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Warwick Rotary would like to thank everyone who donated cards on our tree in Market Place this year.

We were able to raise about £1,500 which we will donate to Myton Hospices and the Mayors charities.

We would like to thank the staff in the tourist office for making up the pretty cards on the tree, Barn Close Nurseries for the tree, to the Emscote Choir for singing and Warwick Community Band supporting our Dedication Carol Service this year.

President Dick Dixon, Warwick Rotary Club