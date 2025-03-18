Warwick Rotary donates £5,000 to Myton Hospices

Dick Dixon presents £5,000 to Louise Careless of Myton Hospice

President Dick Dixon dropped into Warwick Myton Hospice with a cheque for £5,000 last week.

The money has been raised by the club from its activities in the past year. Warwick Rotarians organise events such as Carols at the Castle, Thai Festival and the Bonfire which raises money for good causes.

The Myton Hospices need £11 million each year to support their in-patient service in their hospices in Warwick & Coventry, to support to out-patients on a day care basis, and in their own homes across Coventry and Warwickshire. The increase in National Insurance costs has hit them hard.

They have a wide programme of fund-raising over the next few months, - from the annual Cycle Challenge to Walk for Myton, skydiving or abseiling and their charity shops and they would ask everyone to take a look at their website: www.mytonhospice.org/support and see how you can help.

If you are interested in supporting your community through Rotary activities take a look at our website www.warwickrotary.org or Facebook and get in touch with Secretary Jackie Crampton on 01926 492496.