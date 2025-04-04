Warwick Rotary donates to Evelyns Gift

By Jacqueline Crampton
Contributor
Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:52 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 16:56 BST
President Dick Dixon presented Helen Smith of local charity Evelyns Gift with £1,000 to purchase bereavement packs which helps children understand their loss.

The donation was funded with a 50% grant from Rotary Foundation and will enable the charity to keep up with demand from local schools and organisations.

Local Mum Helen Smith had returned to update Rotarians on recent projects by her charity “Evelyn’s Gift”, set up in memory of her daughter Evelyn who died in 2013.

Evelyn’s Gift carries out little acts of kindness; helping the homeless, care leavers, young people and those suffering Domestic violence; they offer bereavement services to parents who lose young children, and promotes CPR and lifesaving skills in schools.

Liz Jackson, Treasurer, President Dick Dixon & founder Helen Smith of Evelyns gift holding a bereavement pack

The charity works closely with Children’s Services which alerts them providing clothing for children taken into care, support for parents with sick children, starter packs for care leavers, and toiletries for the women’s refuge.

Warwick Rotary has supported Helen over the years, and it was good to hear about recent initiatives.

Further information can be found on their Facebook page.

Contact Rotary Club President Dick Dixon, 07831 890905

Helen Smith e-mail [email protected]

