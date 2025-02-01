Warwick Rotary donates to Mayors charities
President Dick Dixon handed over a cheque for £1,000 to Warwick Mayor Dave Skinner earlier today.
The money was raised from the Lights of Love on the Christmas Tree in Warwick Market Place.
The club would like to thank Barn Close Nurseries for their lovely tree, & Warwick Town Council team in the Tourist office for making the pretty cards for the tree, and local people who placed nearly 200 messages of remembrance of those they had loved.
A further £1,000 will be given to The Myton Hospices shortly.