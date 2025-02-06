Warwick Rotary donates to Myton Hospice

President Dick Dixon presented a cheque for £1,000 this week from the club.

This was half the proceds of the Lights of Love in the Market Place over Christmas. Pretty cards were put on the tree to remember those we had lost by staff in the Tourist Office. The tree was donated by Barn Close nurseries and a carol service of dedication was held before Christmas with the Mayor in attendance. The balance has been given to the Mayor for his charities - Safeline and Evelyns Gift.