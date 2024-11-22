Warwick Rotary host Civic Lunch

Warwick Mayor, Cllr Dave Skinner; Town Clerk, Jayne Topham; Chairman of Warwick District Council Cllr Rob Margrave; Rotary President Dick Dixon

Warwick Rotarians welcomed Cllr Rob Margrave, Chair of Warwick District Council, Cllr Dave Skinner, Mayor of Warwick, and Jayne Topham, Town Clerk, to the Warwick Arms Hotel for their annual Civic Lunch this year.

President Dick Dixon thanked guests for the last minute change of venue, due to the late notice closure of Delta Marriott hotel now accommodating asylum seekers. The club was grateful to Warwick Arms who served up a good lunch for us all. Dick outlined the club’s activities in town – from Pancake races, the Thai festival, Town Bonfire, and marshalling marathons, which raised nearly £50,000 last year enabling the club to support local charities and good causes as well as sending aid overseas.

The Mayor Cllr Dave Skinner, told members he was a local “boy” born in Beausale outside Warwick, and had learnt much about the area during his mayoral year –meeting the Knights of the Equestrian Order and local community groups helping others. He is keen to make connections and represent the town and is looking forward to the festive season, starting next week with the Victorian evening in Warwick Market Square.

Cllr Rob Margrave said he had spent 25 years in local politics, representing Whitnash and the District. Recent activities are the drive to improve all Council properties to net zero making them economical to heat; the development of new country parks, and the new football stadium off Fusiliers Way. He was impressed by the Club's achievements and support given to those in need.

President Dick Dixon referred to the close co-operation between the District and Town Council’s and thanked the guests for their work on behalf of Warwick. He wished them well for the remainder of their busy year in office.