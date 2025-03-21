Warwick Rotary pledges support to new Community Centre

President Dick Dixon delighted the Chair of Priory Pools Community Project with a pledge of £20,000!

Warwick Rotary President Dick Dixon dropped into Packmores centre this week to “crash” a trustee meeting and delighted Amanda Burford their Chair with a pledge of £20,000 from the club towards their appeal.

Priory Pools Community Centre (PPCC) only received planning approval in December to build a new Community Centre on the edge of the Priory Park. They need to raise £2 million for the construction and have applied for grants and donations.

Amanda said the money from Rotary gives them a great boost and it is great to know they have the support of the community.

PPCC is launching their Fundraising appeal on March 29th in Warwick Market Square, with live music, face painting and the Thrive Bus. Make it a day out - there will be stalls selling gifts for Mothers day, a Lottery and a chocolate tombola and you can find out more about the plans. If you can’t make it there is an on-line raffle so you can contribute. Check out www.priorypoolscc.org .

Warwick Rotarians organise events such as Carols at the Castle, Thai Festival and the Bonfire which raises money for good causes. If you are interested in supporting your community through Rotary activities take a look at our website www.warwickrotary.org or Facebook and get in touch with Secretary Jackie Crampton on 01926 492496.