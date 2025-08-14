Warwick School celebrates best A Level results in a decade

Warwick School is celebrating its strongest A Level examination results in the last ten years, with 53.7% of grades awarded at A or A* and 81.1% at A*–B.

University destinations are equally impressive; 85% of pupils have secured places at Russell Group+ universities and 108 pupils have already secured their firm-choice university place, with confirmed places including at Oxbridge, The University of Exeter, and The University of Nottingham.

These results come in a year where national performance has remained close to last year’s levels, still slightly above pre-pandemic figures. Warwick’s Upper Sixth leavers, who faced pandemic-related disruption during their early secondary years, have achieved exceptional success in their final exams.

Head Master, James Barker, praised both the pupils and staff:

“To achieve these outcomes in the current national context is truly remarkable. Our Upper Sixth have shown great resilience, determination, and ambition. These results reflect not only their academic talent but also the guidance, expertise, and steadfast commitment of our staff.

"At Warwick School we believe that public examination success is just part of our mission – our goal is to inspire, nurture, and prepare young people to thrive in the world, both now and in the future. This year’s results are a testament to that approach.”

Warwick Schools Foundation Principal, Richard Nicholson, said:

“At each of our schools across the Foundation, our aim is to provide a first-class education that enables our pupils to maximise their potential and succeed in whatever avenue they choose once they leave us.

"I am therefore delighted to see that our Upper Sixth pupils have once again excelled this year, achieving an outstanding set of results. These achievements enable our pupils to take up wonderful opportunities, for the vast majority at Russell Group universities and other notable institutions including music conservatoires, competitive degree apprenticeships, and more.

"We wish all of our Upper Sixth leavers the very best in the next stage of their lives and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will undoubtedly make on the world around them.”

The school emphasises that academic excellence is complemented by a broad and enriching co-curricular programme, ensuring that leavers leave well-prepared for university life and beyond.

Warwick School’s next Open Morning takes place on Saturday, September 27. Book now at: https://www.warwickschool.org/key-dates/september-open-morning