Warwick Thai festival brings in the crowds

Warwick Rotary Club are delighted with the large turnout at their annual Thai festival last weekend as thousands of Thai people from across the Midlands met up to have fun.

Partners Magic of Thailand managed the event bringing all the artists and stalls to Warwick Racecourse.

Saturday was bright and hot as crowds arrived for a great weekend of food and culture. Prayers and blessings by Buddhist Monks added to the atmosphere throughout the weekend. Sunday afternoon was enlivened by the appearance of a Thai dragon which made its colourful way through to the stage.

Rotary President Dick Dixon told the crowds Warwick Rotary has worked with the Thai people since the Tsunami in 2004 when it started an annual festival of culture and food to raise money to help orphans. We have stayed in touch over the years and recently sent aid to Thailand during the pandemic. Warwick Mayor Cllr David Skinner welcomed visitors to Warwick and opened proceedings.

Warwick Mayor Cllr Dave Skinner, Magic of Thailand and Rotary President Dick Dixon

Crowds sampled a wide range of Thai foods and deserts, then it was time to get a Singha beer or something more exotic and settle down to watch a programme of Thai traditional dancing, a great show by Ladyboys and a demonstration by local Muay Thai kick boxers from Urban Fitness Gym in Leamington.

It wasn’t long before the crowd started to party down by the stage! Clothing sold well and spices and foodstuffs did a busy trade as the opportunity was taken to stock up

Rotary is grateful to Warwick Racecourse for providing their facilities; for 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts parking the cars for donations for their funds; sponsors Startin Kia who brought some cars to view; and Warwick Castle’s sponsorship; and hopes to have raised funds to continue their charitable work.

President Dick Dixon said, “It was good to meet up again, and it was clear that England and Thailand were having a great time in Warwick this weekend rekindling our friendships”.