Warwick woman uproots life for her dog - and she’s not alone, says new study

A woman from Warwick who relocated from Germany for her dog is among the many West Midlands dog lovers proving just how far people will go for their pets – with nearly half of local dog owners saying they would sacrifice their dream home if it didn’t suit their four-legged friend according to a recent survey by Guide Dogs.

Helen Smith moved to Warwick to become a volunteer Breeding Dog Holder with Guide Dogs – giving up her home and career in Germany so she could care for a guide dog mum who will go on to have life-changing puppies.

Guide Dogs volunteers are no strangers to making huge life decisions for the love of dogs. From raising puppies to caring for breeding dogs, many have made remarkable sacrifices to support the charity’s mission.

Helen said: “I heard someone on the radio talking about how they were waiting for a guide dog, and how desperately the charity needed more volunteers to support the service. It really moved me – I knew I had to help.

“After visiting the Guide Dogs website, I decided to uproot my life and look after a guide dog mum. Breeding dog holders need to live within an hour’s drive of the Guide Dogs National Centre in Leamington Spa, so I began searching for a home in the area that had lots of dog-friendly features, including a spacious garden, dog-friendly flooring, and good dog walks.

“As soon as I moved in, I applied for the role. I now live with guide dog mum Blossom couldn’t be happier to have such a marvellous dog and be part of an amazing organisation.”

Helen’s story mirrors a wider trend across the region, according to new research released by Guide Dogs to mark its partnership with the Cotswolds Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

The survey of more than 2,000 UK dog owners found:

Guide Dogs volunteer Helen with guide dog Mum Blossom

45% of dog owners in the West Midlands would give up their dream home if it wasn’t right for their dog.

82% of those expecting to move home say their dog’s happiness will influence the property they choose.

59% say their current location has already been shaped by their dog’s needs.

28% have gone over budget to secure a more dog-friendly home – with 15% spending over £100,000 more than planned.

44% would take their dog to house viewings – or already have.

71% would forgo key location features for a more dog-friendly home, such as being near friends and family (29%), schools (28%), or public transport (27%).

The research also revealed a generational divide across the nation, with over half of Gen Z (51%) saying they’d walk away from their dream home if it wasn’t suitable for their dog compared to 34% of Baby Boomers. At a time when young people are struggling to get on the housing ladder, the fact so many could be willing to sacrifice their own housing aspirations for their dog’s happiness shows just how much this generation prioritises pets over property.

This commitment extended to their budgets too, with 51% of Generation Z admitting they’ve spent over budget when renting or buying a home in order to meet their dog’s needs, compared to just 7% of Baby Boomers.

Tim Stafford, Principal Officer for Canine Affairs at Guide Dogs, said: “For many of us, dogs aren’t just pets - they’re part of the family and often make a house a home. When it comes to finding the perfect property, they’re often the deciding factor – even coming to the house viewings!”

And it’s not just about creature comforts. More than half of respondents (55%) said they’d prefer a spacious garden for their dog over a walk-in wardrobe for themselves, while 33% would choose a home with pet-friendly design, such as built-in pet gates or doggy showers, over a gym or spa.

The survey results come as Guide Dogs celebrates its ongoing partnership with Omaze, whose Million Pound House Draw offers participants the chance to win a quintessential house in the Cotswolds worth over £5 million, plus £250,000 in cash – the perfect dog-friendly pad. The funds raised through this partnership will cover the first two months of life for all guide dog puppies born this year, helping transform the lives of people with sight loss.

Guide Dogs is calling on dog lovers across the UK to support people with sight loss. To learn how you can help visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/omaze