Warwick Words History Festival starts in September

This year's Warwick Words History Festival runs from September - 5 October 2025 in the town.

Special guests include Nathen Amin, Tracy Borman, Helen Carr,Max Hastings, Joanne Paul, Sir Tony Robinson, Gareth Russell, Dermot Turing, Alison Weirand many more.

The wide-ranging programme contains a wealth of events and the Festival’s series In and Around Warwick offers some fascinating insights into local history.

This year’s Warwick University Talks will all take place on Saturday 11 October and there will be a Special History Extra Day on Saturday 15 November when Lauren Johnson,Hugh Sebag-Montefiore and Dan Cruickshank will introduce their latest publications.

Warwick Words History Festival Executive Director Helen Meeke said, ‘Tickets are already on sale and we are sure everyone will find much of interest in this year’s exciting programme.’

Warwick Words History Festival runs from 29 September to 5 October in the town where its main venue will be Castle Hill Baptist Church.

This year the popular Warwick University Talks will all take place on Saturday 11 November.

There will be a Special History Extra Day on Saturday 15 November.

Tickets for all events are on sale either online, www.warwickwords.co.uk, or by telephoning the Box Office 01926 33 44 18, or in person at Leamington Spa and Warwick Visitor Information Centres.

Tickets can be purchased at the event subject to availability.

For the full Festival programme and to join Warwick Words History Festival mailing list go to www.warwickwords.co.uk