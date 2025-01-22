Warwick yoga and wellness studio celebrates third birthday with three day event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thriving yoga and wellness studio in the heart of Warwick is gearing up for its third anniversary with a three-day celebration.

Since opening its doors in 2021, Heist House Studios, located on Warwick High Street, has welcomed thousands of students, offering a sanctuary for yoga and wellbeing.

To celebrate its anniversary, the wellness hub will be opening its doors for three days to celebrate three years of connection, community and growth through yoga.

Taking place between 31 January and 2 February, the three-day event will bring live music, a selection of free classes as well as goodie bags for class participants. Students will also be able to bring a friend for free when booking paid-for classes during the weekend.

Free classes are booking up fast, and spots can be secured via the Heist House Studios website: www.heisthousestudios.co.uk

Kate Wright, Co-Founder and Director of Heist House Studios, said: “Since opening our doors three years ago, we’ve become a much-loved, peaceful haven for so many people in Warwick and beyond. Demand for what we offer here has become more popular than we ever could have imagined, and it's been astonishing to watch the community grow and thrive in a relatively short space of time.

“Our goal has always been to build more than just a yoga studio,” Kate adds. “Heist House is a place where people come to try yoga and leave feeling connected, supported, and empowered to take care of their mental and physical well-being. That’s why this milestone is so important to us, and we want as many people to benefit from these powerful practices as possible.”

Heist House Studios offers yoga, soundbaths, breathwork, retreats and much more, with plans to expand class offerings in 2025, including more sessions specifically for men.

Kate explained: “From the beginning, we wanted to break down the stereotype that yoga requires a certain level of flexibility or experience, or that it’s just for women. Our aim was to make yoga accessible to all, and that includes offering spaces and sessions where men can feel at ease as they explore the practice. Our new Mens’ Monthly Yoga sessions have been really popular and we’re adding more classes to the schedule, too.”

With plans to continue to grow, there is something for everyone looking for ways to support their physical and mental health in 2025.

The three day open-door event provides the opportunity for locals to experience all that is on offer for themselves, and how they can support their health in 2025. Find out more about the celebration as well as the studio’s offerings via their website: www.heisthousestudios.co.uk or Instagram @heisthousestudios. To bring a friend for free, email: [email protected].