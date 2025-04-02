Warwickshire B Corps unite to transform allotment for The Esther Project during B Corp Month 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six Leamington and Warwick-based certified B Corporations joined forces to revitalise an allotment for The Esther Project, a Leamington-based charity dedicated to supporting women facing various life challenges.

This collaborative effort was part of the global B Corp Month celebration which takes place in March each year.

The transformed allotment will provide women supported by The Esther Project with the opportunity to grow their own produce, fostering self-sufficiency and offering a therapeutic space for relaxation and reflection. This initiative highlights the core values of B Corps, which prioritise social and environmental responsibility alongside business success.

Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet high standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. The growing number of certified B Corps in Warwickshire reflects a commitment to creating a positive impact in the local community.

B Corp Month (1st-31st March) is an annual celebration of what it means to be a B Corp. The theme for the 2025 campaign is ‘Generation B’; a moment to recognise and empower the new generation of people who are using business as a force for good.

There are now over 2,400 B Corp certified businesses in the UK — a 40% increase from last year. The UK hosts a quarter of the 9,500 B Corps worldwide.

“We at the Esther Project are incredibly grateful for the support from these amazing B Corporations, who have come together to help bring our allotment project to life. This space will not only give our Esther ladies the opportunity to grow their own produce but also provide a peaceful sanctuary where they can relax and reflect. The positive impact this will have on their mental, physical, and emotional well-being is immeasurable, and we’re so excited to see this project flourish" said Kerry Steward at The Esther Project.

“It was a real privilege to support Lianne and Kerry at The Esther Project. The work they do for vulnerable women in Warwickshire is truly inspiring, and we were so happy to help in creating a peaceful, restorative space for the women they support. It was also a joy to come together with other brilliant local B Corps to make this happen – a great example of what being a B Corp is all about.” said Sophie Howe, CEO at Comtec Translations

“Collaboration is at the heart of the B Corp movement, and this project reflects the power of businesses coming together to give back to our community. We are proud to be a Warwickshire B Corp and for the opportunity to collaborate with local like-minded businesses to support The Esther Project and it's an amazing cause.” said Georgie Wines, Operations Executive, Team Lead at Goodwille

"Being a B Corp means using our business as a force for good. This allotment project is a great example of how we can come together collectively to support the Esther Project - a brilliant local charity who makes a difference to so many lives.”" said Rob Hubbard, CEO at LAS.

"It was through being a certified B Corp, and the allotment initiative, that we found out about the Esther Project and the incredible work they are doing. It was an honour to be involved, make connections with other like minded businesses, and feel like we are giving back to the local community.” said Rob White, Director at Nashwhite

“’We were truly grateful to have been part of this initiative supporting the wider Esther Project. It was more than just a day out in the mud and sunshine; it was a meaningful opportunity to collaborate and make a tangible difference.” said said Muneebah Kara, Sustainability Consultant at Risk Evolves

“It was a privilege to be part of the allotment project for the Esther Project, being able to come together with other B Corp companies within the community to join forces and do some greater good is what being a B Corp is all about. The Esther Project is a great charity which we are proud to be involved in,

making the allotment a safe area for their clients to enjoy together.” said Rupert Carter, CEO at Sonder

About The Esther Project

The Esther Project supports women who are dealing with mental health challenges, escaping domestic abuse, overcoming addiction, transitioning from prison, or facing homelessness. They offer a range of services aimed at empowering women to rebuild their lives.

About B Corp

Certified B Corporations are leaders in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. Unlike traditional businesses, B Corps are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on all their stakeholders: customers, workers, communities and the environment.

Participating B Corps

Comtec Translations - global translation and localisation provider, based in Leamington Spa - comtectranslations.co.uk

- global translation and localisation provider, based in Leamington Spa - comtectranslations.co.uk Goodwille - essential business services provider for overseas businesses looking to enter, grow or scale in the UK, based in Warwick - goodwille.com

- essential business services provider for overseas businesses looking to enter, grow or scale in the UK, based in Warwick - goodwille.com LAS - award-winning digital learning and behaviour change agency, based in Leamington Spa - las-hq.com

- award-winning digital learning and behaviour change agency, based in Leamington Spa - las-hq.com Nashwhite - hairdressing and lifestyle brand, based in Warwick - nashwhite.co.uk

- hairdressing and lifestyle brand, based in Warwick - nashwhite.co.uk Risk Evolves - governance, risk management and compliance consultancy, based in Leamington Spa - riskevolves.com

- governance, risk management and compliance consultancy, based in Leamington Spa - riskevolves.com Sonder - market research consultancy, based in Warwick - sonder-mr.com