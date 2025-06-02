Warwickshire BMX club geared up for support from popular charity bike ride

A grassroots cycling club that supports young riders from all backgrounds is set to receive a funding boost from a popular charity event in Coventry.

Nuneaton BMX Club, based in Aviemore Close, has been chosen as a first-time beneficiary of the annual Starley Sportive bike ride.

Now in its 12th year, the event will also continue to raise funds for long-time partners Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice Coventry and University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

The Starley Sportive attracts around 300 riders of all ages and abilities and has raised more than £70,000 for local charities over the years.

Back left; Ian Court, General Secretary of Coventry Road Club, back right, Eleanor Deeley, Managing Director of the Deeley Group, and riders from Nuneaton BMX Club, a new beneficiary of the Starley Sportive charity bike ride.

This year’s event - named after Coventry inventors James Starley and his nephew John Kemp Starley, whose bicycle innovations revolutionised the industry - will take place on Sunday, September 21.

Three routes will be staged on the day, all starting and finishing at George House in Canley, the headquarters of the Deeley Group, which organises the event alongside Coventry Road Club.

Proceeds from this year’s event will help fund the resurfacing of the track at Nuneaton BMX Club. The club, which has 250 members, provides opportunities for young cyclists from all backgrounds, including those with diverse needs.

Club Chairman Andy McCoy said: “Nuneaton BMX Club offers so many fantastic opportunities for youngsters to get out on their bikes and be active.

“It also delivers real social value, helping improve the life chances of kids who may, for various reasons, face challenges at school or at home. Our holistic approach to coaching and participation enables all our riders, including those with diverse needs, to build confidence, develop new skills, and find a positive focus in life.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Deeley Group and Coventry Road Club for choosing to support our club with proceeds from this year’s Starley Sportive. The event has made a real difference to local charities over the years and continues to have a transformative impact on worthy causes in the area.”

To celebrate the new partnership, A Starley Story children’s books were handed out to riders during a recent Midlands BMX Regional Race Series meet at Nuneaton BMX Club.

The books - which celebrate the lives of James, “The Celebrated Man,” and John Kemp, “The

Forgotten Man” - were donated by Coventry business Etch & Pin, long-time supporters of the Starley Sportive and creators of Coventry-themed merchandise.

Ian Court, General Secretary of Coventry Road Club, said: “The Starley Sportive is a brilliant way to raise awareness about the origins of the bicycle and Coventry’s remarkable impact on cycling.

“It was wonderful to see Etch & Pin giving away free copies of their Starley children’s books at the recent race meet. The Starley family’s inventions, which included the penny-farthing and the differential gear, didn’t just increase cycling participation - they made the activity much safer.

“In many ways, their story mirrors that of Nuneaton BMX Club, which does so much to enrich the lives of young riders. Given this connection, it was an easy decision to name the club as a new beneficiary of the Starley Sportive.”

Edward Hudson, Business Development Manager at the Deeley Group, added: “We’re incredibly proud of the Starley Sportive and how it has grown into one of the region’s most popular charity bike rides.

“Riders can choose a route that suits their fitness and ability, all while enjoying the beautiful countryside we’re so fortunate to have on our doorstep.

“We hope hundreds of people will turn out again this year to support the event, which promotes health, fitness, and community spirit, all while raising funds for some truly great local causes. See you on the start line!”

To book a place and find out more about this year’s Starley Sportive, visit: starleysportive.co.uk