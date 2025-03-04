Warwickshire care home hosts quiz night to support guide dogs

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Warwickshire hosted a fundraising evening on Thursday night in support of Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Leycester House, a member of the Berkley Care Group, welcomed residents, family members, and the local community for a ‘Quiz and Curry Night’ to raise money for the charity. The event, held in the home’s bistro, featured a variety of quiz rounds, including 'Higher or Lower,' 'Name the Dog' picture quiz, a food quiz, and multiple-choice questions.

The home’s head chef, Colin, prepared a chicken curry for the evening, which was described as “delicious” by attendees. Steve from the Guide Dogs team acted as quiz master for the night and was joined by three guide dogs, Sky, Mabel, and Oak, giving attendees the opportunity to meet them and learn more about the charity’s work.

Resident Robbie commented, “What a lovely evening and well done for raising money for the charity.” The winning team, ‘The Dancing Queens’, also praised the event.

Guide Dogs for the Blind

A total of 35 people attended the fundraiser, which raised £270.34 for Guide Dogs for the Blind. The charity has been encouraging communities to host quiz nights and coffee mornings, and Leycester House will continue its support by hosting a coffee morning on April 30th to mark International Guide Dogs Day. The event, running from 10 am to noon, will welcome the wider community to join in and raise further funds.

Commenting on the event, Rachel Devey, the Activities Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said:

“It was fantastic to see everyone come together for such a great cause. The quiz was a lot of fun, the food went down really well, and most importantly, we were able to raise money to support the amazing work that guide dogs do.

“We’re really looking forward to our coffee morning in April and welcoming even more people from the community.”