Warwickshire care home marks Restart a Heart Day with lifesaving skills and sweet treats

A leading all-inclusive luxury care home in Warwick marked Restart a Heart Day with a hands-on event dedicated to CPR awareness, helping staff refresh their lifesaving skills while sharing the importance of preparedness and confidence in emergencies.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leycester House, part of the award-winning Berkley Care Group, hosted the event last week, led by the home’s Events Team. As part of the day, staff took part in CPR demonstrations using Pillow Partner training cushions, which linked via QR codes to instructional videos and step-by-step guides for performing effective chest compressions.

The home’s chefs baked homemade heart-shaped shortbread biscuits, which were enjoyed by staff, residents, and visitors as they watched and discussed CPR techniques. While most of the practical activities were led by staff and head office members, residents enjoyed observing the training and joining in conversations about emergency preparedness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All team members at Leycester House are mandatory trained in CPR, supported by two fully qualified First Aiders and a Registered Nurse on-site 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Restart a Heart Day at Leycester House

The event offered a valuable refresher of existing training delivered by Berkley Care Group’s in-house trainers and encouraged discussion around how music can help keep rhythm during compressions – with songs like Staying Alive, Nellie the Elephant, and Happy Birthday setting the beat.

This event followed Leycester House’s earlier community partnership in July with local charity Warwickshire Hearts, which saw members of the public join residents, family members, and staff for a CPR and AED defibrillator workshop. Together, these initiatives reflect the home’s ongoing commitment to safety, confidence, and community learning.

Reflecting on the day, Rachel Devey, Events Manager at Leycester House, said: “Restart a Heart Day is such an important initiative, and it’s something our whole team is proud to support. Even though everyone here is trained, it’s vital to keep that knowledge fresh and to remind ourselves why it matters.

“The day sparked great conversations, a few laughs, and plenty of learning – all over some delicious heart-shaped shortbread from our chefs!”