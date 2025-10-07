Warwickshire care home residents and families support local families with harvest festival donations

A leading all-inclusive luxury care home in Warwick has marked the season of giving with a heartfelt Harvest Festival collection, bringing together residents, families, and team members to support local families in need. Leycester House, part of the award-winning Berkley Care Group, ran its Harvest Festival appeal from 19 September to 5 October, encouraging donations of non-perishable items from residents, relatives, and staff. The response was overwhelming, with three large boxes – a full table of goods – collected, including tea, jam, rice, pasta, cereals, and tinned produce.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donations were presented to Liz Lawson from the Play Team at South Warwickshire Foundation Trust, a charity partner that Leycester House has supported in the past. The Play Team provides vital support to children and families in hospital, and the care home’s contributions will go toward making their experience a little brighter and more comfortable.

As part of the celebrations, residents created and displayed a special Harvest Moon painting in the home’s bistro, adding a creative and seasonal touch to the event. The artwork symbolised the spirit of generosity and community that the Harvest Festival embodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership with the Play Team reflects Leycester House’s long-standing commitment to supporting local causes and staying connected with the wider community of Warwick.

Rachel Devey and Liz Lawson

Reflecting on the collection, Rachel Devey, the Events Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who contributed to this year’s Harvest Festival collection. It was wonderful to see residents, families, and staff coming together to help others in our community.

“We’ve worked with Liz and the Play Team before, and we know how much difference these donations make to families going through difficult times. It’s a small act of kindness that brings a lot of comfort and joy.”