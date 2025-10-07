Warwickshire care home residents and families support local families with harvest festival donations
The donations were presented to Liz Lawson from the Play Team at South Warwickshire Foundation Trust, a charity partner that Leycester House has supported in the past. The Play Team provides vital support to children and families in hospital, and the care home’s contributions will go toward making their experience a little brighter and more comfortable.
As part of the celebrations, residents created and displayed a special Harvest Moon painting in the home’s bistro, adding a creative and seasonal touch to the event. The artwork symbolised the spirit of generosity and community that the Harvest Festival embodies.
The partnership with the Play Team reflects Leycester House’s long-standing commitment to supporting local causes and staying connected with the wider community of Warwick.
Reflecting on the collection, Rachel Devey, the Events Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who contributed to this year’s Harvest Festival collection. It was wonderful to see residents, families, and staff coming together to help others in our community.
“We’ve worked with Liz and the Play Team before, and we know how much difference these donations make to families going through difficult times. It’s a small act of kindness that brings a lot of comfort and joy.”