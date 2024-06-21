Warwickshire care home resident’s centennial celebration
Leycester House, a member of the Berkley Care Group, proudly hosted the 100th birthday celebration of resident Joan Tenney this Tuesday. Joan, who was born in Hackney, London, marked this milestone surrounded by her family and friends.
Joan worked as a wages clerk and was married to Roy Tenney, a petty officer in the Navy. Together, they raised two children, John and Judith.
Joan and Roy spent several years living in Braunton, Devon, where she enjoyed playing bowls in a club and developed a deep love for the sea. Her passion for nature also extends to her love of flowers and gardens.
Known for her youthful spirit, Joan enjoys listening to her favourite music through her headphones, a pastime that keeps her young at heart. She spent her special day at Leycester House where she enjoyed a birthday lunch prepared by the in-house chefs, surrounded by her loved ones.
Commenting on the event, Tracy Barton, the General Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said:
“We are thrilled to celebrate Joan Tenney’s 100th birthday here at Leycester House. Joan’s vibrant spirit and love for life is truly inspiring to all of us.
“It is an honour to be part of such a significant milestone in her remarkable journey, and we are delighted to see her surrounded by family and friends on this special day.
“Celebrating Joan’s 100 years is a reminder of the rich histories and treasured moments that our residents bring to our community."
