Warwickshire care home residents enjoy tea with ponies

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Warwickshire has taken its residents on an outing to a local riding centre for a “Tea with a Pony” experience.

Leycester House, a member of the Berkley Care Group, recently took its residents to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) centre in Shrewley, Warwick, where they enjoyed an afternoon interacting with two specially trained ponies, Jackson and Alfie.

Organised by Leycester House’s Events Manager Rachel Devey in collaboration with RDA’s Debra Juler, the outing allowed residents to enjoy tea and cake alongside the therapeutic experience of engaging with the trained horses.

The RDA is a nationwide charity that has supported people with disabilities since 1969. The organisation offers a range of activities and non-ridden experiences, like “Tea with a Pony”, to improve physical health and mental wellbeing.

Leycester House resident in the ring with the ponies.

The visit began with a welcome from the RDA team, followed by a talk about the ponies and the charity’s mission. Residents learned about Jackson, a former show horse, and Alfie, a pony from the moors. After observing the ponies in an indoor rink while enjoying tea and cake, the residents were invited to enter the ring and interact with the horses.

The experience of being close to the horses brought the residents a sense of joy and confidence. They embraced the opportunity to stroke the ponies and engage with them directly. The trip was so well received that Leycester House plans to return later this month.

Commenting on the event, Rachel Devey, the Events Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said:

“Our residents had a wonderful time interacting with the ponies, and it was incredible to see how much confidence and joy it brought them.

“Animal-assisted therapy can have a remarkable impact on wellbeing, especially for those who don’t have regular opportunities to connect with animals. Experiences like this help to lift spirits, boost confidence, and provide a sense of calm.

“We’re looking forward to returning soon and giving our residents another chance to experience the benefits of these interactions."