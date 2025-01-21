Warwickshire care home supports local charity with festive fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An all-inclusive luxury care home in Warwickshire has donated to a local riding charity following a fundraiser over the festive season.

Leycester House, a member of the Berkley Care Group, raised £293.56 through a Christmas Tombola, organised as part of its festive fayre. The funds were donated to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) in Shrewley, a charity that has recently partnered with Leycester House for its “Tea with a Pony” programme.

The donation was personally handed over by Rachel Devey, Events Manager at Leycester House, during a visit to the RDA centre. Staff and residents were keen to donate to the RDA centre, having already experienced the therapeutic benefits of the “Tea with a Pony” sessions.

Rachel shared: “Our residents absolutely love their time at the Riding for the Disabled Association, interacting with the ponies and enjoying the warm, welcoming environment the team provides. It felt only fitting to give back to a charity that has already brought so much happiness to our residents.”

Leycester House resident and staff member present a donation to the RDA

One of the residents, Mary, who has a lifelong passion for horses, was especially enthusiastic about the fundraiser. She joined Rachel for the donation handover, meeting Alfie the Pony and his handler, Laura, alongside RDA’s National Training Centre Manager, Debra Juler.

The “Tea with a Pony” programme, which Leycester House has been part of since September, allows residents to enjoy tea and cake while engaging with trained ponies in a calm and therapeutic setting. The sessions have become popular in the home, with different groups of residents attending in the autumn and plans to resume visits in the spring.

Speaking about the fundraiser, Rachel said: “Organising the Christmas Tombola was a joy, knowing that the funds would support such a fantastic organisation. Our residents are already looking forward to warmer weather so we can return to the RDA for more ‘Tea with a Pony’ sessions. It’s partnerships like this that make a real difference, not only for our residents but also for the wider community.”