Warwickshire care home’s ‘eggstra special’ delivery for local children’s charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Warwickshire has collected over 40 Easter Eggs for a local children’s charity that supports disadvantaged young people through friendship.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leycester House, a member of the Berkley Care Group, held an Easter Egg donation drive in support of The Friendship Project for Children, a Warwickshire-based charity that matches children with adult volunteer “Older Friends” to help build confidence and self-esteem.

The collection, which ran from 1st to 14th April, was led by Events Manager Rachel Devey, who previously volunteered with the charity. Inspired by her experience as an Older Friend to a young girl, Rachel organised the two-week initiative to give back to the cause and bring smiles to local children this Easter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leycester House Staff, residents, and families were all involved in the donation drive. Fiona Roche from The Friendship Project visited the home to collect the donations which amounted to 45 Easter Eggs in total.

Rachel Devey donating to Fiona Roche from The Friendship Project.

Established in 1986, The Friendship Project for Children supports young people aged 6-16 who are disadvantaged due to challenging home lives. Volunteer Older Friends spend time with a child once a week, offering support, fun, and a positive influence. The charity operates across Warwickshire and aims at improving children's confidence, happiness, and sense of belonging.

If anyone would like to become an Older Friend and can spare 2-3 hours per week, to support and have fun with a younger friend, or to simply donate, please visit www.friendshipproject.co.uk or call the charity on 07516527714.

Commenting on the event, Rachel Devey, the Activities Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Friendship Project is a charity that’s close to my heart, so I really wanted to do something to support them this Easter. I was lucky enough to be an Older Friend myself for a short time, and I saw first-hand the difference it can make to a child who just needs a bit of encouragement and someone to spend time with them.

“It was lovely to see our residents, staff, and families come together to donate so generously, it shows how much people care. I’m really proud we were able to give something back and brighten a few children’s Easter this year.”