Warwickshire charities celebrate share of £1 million fund

Three charities across the county have received a funding boost as part of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards to support their vital work.

Stronger Together Animal Rescue based in Atherstone has been awarded a grant of £5,000, while the Otra Cosa Network in Warwick and the Rescue Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Hatton have each received donations of £1,000.

The Rescue Ranch Animal Sanctuary was started by Sue and Jules Frank to provide a home for animals that have been neglected, dumped or mistreated. It began with just two goats and a privately purchased few acres of land in Warwickshire. As the four-legged family grew it continued to be self-supporting, and it wasn’t until 2016 that it began letting people know of its existence, asking for help through donations. Over the past 29 years it has given a home to hundreds of animals.

Sue Franks, Owner of Rescue Ranch Animal Sanctuary said: “We’re so grateful here at The Rescue Ranch for this wonderful and generous donation to our animal sanctuary. The money has been earmarked for several essential things that will improve the lives of the animals. A new chain harrow has been ordered to help improve the land in Springtime, which is something we’ve been hoping to save for over the last few years. We’ve already used some of the money to rebuild and paint a building we use as a small gift shop for visitors, and some of the money cleared our vet bill and paid for hay, straw and feed.”

The Movement for Good Awards is a nationwide initiative by Benefact Group, donating over £1 million to charities across the UK and Ireland each year. Members of the public can nominate causes close to their hearts, with regular funding rounds taking place throughout 2025. Warwickshire residents are encouraged to keep nominating charities by visiting www.movementforgood.com.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards. Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK over a decade. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.

“We’re delighted to donate over £1million to good causes each year through our Movement for Good Awards and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the responsible and sustainable asset manager, EdenTree. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Having recently achieved its ambition to reach the landmark amount of £250million given in donations since 2014, Benefact Group is recognised as the third largest corporate giver in the UK over a decade.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.

Visit www.movementforgood.com to nominate a charity now.