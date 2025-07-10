Warwickshire college secures donation from national housebuilder

A Warwickshire college has secured a £1,000 donation from a national housebuilder to buy raw materials for its carpentry students.

Moreton Morrell College, part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group), just outside of Leamington Spa, has secured the funding from Persimmon Homes which demonstrates an ongoing partnership between the two organisations.

John Billings, Head of School for Construction at Moreton Morrell College said:“Over the last few years we have developed a very successful partnership with Persimmon Homes which includes apprenticeships for a number of our students who have gone on to build very successful careers. We’re very grateful for these funds which will be used to purchase materials for ongoing practical experience in the College’s carpentry workshops.”

Patrick Price, Construction Director at Persimmon Homes Central, said: “At Persimmon, we’re passionate about developing future talent and equipping our apprentices with the practical skills they need to thrive in the working world, as well as ensuring they have the necessary theoretical background from our partnerships with local colleges.

The partnership with Moreton Morrell College has worked well for both parties and is something we will look to enhance in the future.”