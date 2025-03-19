Warwickshire Council nets homebuilder’s help with community facility

Barratt Homes has stepped in to support Lighthorne Parish Council with a project to install a netball post at an open space in Warwickshire.

The housebuilder, alongside its contractor RR Groundworks Ltd, carried out the works to install the surface for the new netball practice area, which will help those looking to develop in the sport to practice their shooting and improve their accuracy.

Jim Rogers, Contracts Manager at Barratt Homes’ nearby Aston Grange development in Upper Lighthorne, co-ordinated the project to start the works.

Lighthorne Parish Council subsequently completed the new community facility, installing the hoop, surrounding netting, and a short path.

Testing out the new netball post in Upper Lighthorne

Councillor Greg Hickman said: "We are very grateful to Barratt Homes and RR Groundworks for constructing this mini netball court which is a great addition to our village sports field, and I am sure it will provide lots of fun and exercise for the younger people of the village."

Netball has a large reach as a spectator and participant sport, with an Active Lives Adult Surve yrevealing in 2023 that 320,000 women played netball every fortnight, and around 1.4 million women and children were playing netball across the course of a season.

Community facilities such as this new practice hoop implemented by Lighthorne Parish Council and Barratt Homes are designed to keep young people engaged in sport, whilst promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “It was a pleasure to support Lighthorne Parish Council in its efforts to install a brand-new netball facility for this Warwickshire community.

Barratt Homes, RR Groundworks and Lighthorne Parish Council installed the new netball post

“We always ensure we invest in the areas in which we build, and we hope the netball hoop will be well-used by those hoping to develop in the sport.”

For more information about the housebuilder and its developments in the county, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Warwickshire.

