Warwickshire couple’s part ex home is the cats’ whiskers with plenty of vroom!

A Warwickshire couple with a passion for classic cars and their beloved cats has found their perfect home after struggling to sell their previous property.

Thanks to a part-exchange scheme with Morris Homes, Melissa Askew and her husband Anthony were able to upgrade to a spacious five-bedroom house in the picturesque village of Kineton, Warwickshire, giving their three feline companions a bedroom each and providing ample garage space for their treasured vehicles.

“We realise that many couples our age usually downsize when their kids have flown the nest,” says Melissa, 56. “But we wanted to go against the grain and upgrade to a home we can enjoy with our other ‘kids’ - our cats!”

Like many homeowners, Melissa and her husband initially faced challenges selling their previous property, a townhouse in Banbury where they had lived since 2016.

The Willows development show home is currently available for prospective buyers

But the slow-moving market made it difficult to secure a buyer, leaving them uncertain about their next steps.

That’s when they discovered the part-exchange option with Morris Homes. This allowed them to sell their existing home directly to the developer, using the value toward their dream property - a five-bedroom, three-story house based in The Willows development in Warwickshire.

“Moving is always challenging,” Melissa admits. “It was proving especially difficult with the market being so slow, but Morris Homes made an offer, and we decided to go for it. It was the best decision we could have made.”

The couple moved into their new home just before Christmas, completing the process in only three days.

Melissa and Anthony's home

“Getting the sofa up to the third floor was a bit of a challenge,” Melissa laughs. “But we made it work, and by Christmas Eve, we were fully settled.”

Their new home offers everything they were looking for, including stunning green surroundings, local amenities, and a welcoming village atmosphere.

Nestled in the stunning Warwickshire countryside, Kineton offers charming, thatched cottages, quaint pubs, and easy access to the Cotswolds, making it a picturesque place to call home.

“They picked a great place to build,” Melissa says. “It’s got everything you need - from local pubs to fish and chip shops, and plenty of countryside to enjoy.”

One of the biggest draws to their new home was the space. With five generously sized bedrooms, the couple has room for family visits and their ever-growing collection of classic cars. “There are five really big, well-sized rooms,” Melissa explains.

“It’s nice to have a guest room, and the third floor almost feels like a separate flat, which is perfect for when my son visits from Manchester.”

Their three cats - Tula, Opie, and Jackson - have wasted no time making themselves at home.

“They’ve all got their own personalities, and now they have their own rooms too,” Melissa says. “I think they’re as happy about the move as we are!”

Melissa and Anthony Askew

Meanwhile, their love of motor vehicles has also played a big role in choosing their new home. Their collection includes a Mustang, a BMW, a Triumph Rocket motorbike, and an Indian Scout Bobber.

“Having a garage big enough to house our cars was a must,” Melissa explains. “Now we finally have the space to keep them all safe and sound.”

Beyond their passion for cars and cats, Melissa and her husband are also keen travellers. Their adventures have taken them across the globe, from Canada and Vietnam to Costa Rica and Alaska. “I just hold a pin, close my eyes, and pop it in the map,” she laughs. “Wherever it lands is where we go next.”

Even their wedding reflected their adventurous spirit - the couple tied the knot in a treehouse in Devon. “We prefer to have memories,” Melissa shares. “When you get to your mid-50s, you know you’re on the wrong side of time, so you have to cherish every moment.”

Since moving, Melissa and her husband have noticed a significant difference in their quality of life. “It’s so much quieter here compared to a big town,” she says.

“And the night skies are so much clearer - you really appreciate the little things.”

Reflecting on their journey, Melissa encourages other homeowners struggling to sell to consider part exchange as a solution.

“If you’re finding it hard to sell, it’s definitely worth looking into,” she advises. “Morris Homes made the process seamless, and now we have the perfect home that suits our lifestyle.”

Joanna McGarvey, Regional Sales Director at Morris Homes added: “We’re delighted that Melissa and Anthony have found a home that truly fits their passions and way of life.

“Proof that our part-exchange scheme can be a great option for homeowners who want to move without the hassle of selling on the open market. It’s wonderful to see them settled and enjoying everything their new home has to offer.”

“We took a leap, and it paid off,” Melissa adds. “Now we have the perfect place to enjoy our passions, our pets, and our future adventures.”

With the original 5-bedroom show home at The Willows development currently on the market with part-exchange options available and stamp duty paid, prospective buyers are encouraged to explore the estate and envision life in this historic area.