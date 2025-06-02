Warwickshire developer hosts planting session for rainbows

In recognition of Nation Children’s Gardening Week (24th May to 1st June), leading developer Barratt Homes hosted a planting session for two local Rainbows group at its Ashlawn Gardens development in Rugby.

1st Dunchurch Rainbows and 1st Overslade Rainbows, which consists of girls aged between four and seven, got stuck in and planted a range of flowers at the front of the development that will greet residents for years to come. The girls’ green fingers will also contribute towards them earning the newly introduced Eco Challenge badge.

Nicola Townsend, Oak District Commissioner at Warwickshire Girlguiding, said: “We are very thankful to Barrett Homes and the opportunity it provided for our Rainbows. The children thoroughly enjoyed the chance to support the local community and to engage in activities for National Children’s Gardening Week. The girls are all very proud of their contributions.”

National Children’s Gardening Week celebrates the fun gardens hold for children, who love involving themselves in gardening but can often lack the patience to see the results of their good work. National Children’s Gardening Week aims to capture children’s enthusiasm at a time when results are immediate, in the ‘warm’ week at the end of May.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We want to say a big thank you to the children at 1st Dunchurch and 1st Overslade Rainbows for their efforts in planting at Ashlawn Gardens. We’re really excited to see the garden bloom!

“We hope the children enjoyed the experience and take great pride in knowing the flowers they planted have helped brighten up their local community. They have more than deserved their badges.”

