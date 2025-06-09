Warwickshire developer shows residents scenic cycle routes for Bike Week

B&DWM - 003 - Street scenes at the Heritage Grange development

As part of Bike Week (9th – 15th June), Warwickshire housebuilder David Wilson Homes Mercia has come up with a list of cycling routes around its Heritage Grange development to help new residents find the best places to ride.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cycling enthusiasts can take full advantage of the warm summer evenings, and there are few better places to enjoy a ride than Upper Lighthorne.

David Wilson Homes is dedicated to ensuring that all of its new residents have easy access to green open space. According to Beyond Greenspace, green space is incredibly beneficial for people’s mental health as it provides a space for physical activity, communal cohesion, a relaxing environment and improved living conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Banbury Road development certainly offers this in abundance, with more than 35 acres of public open space available for residents to enjoy.

B&DWM - 002 - Birds eye view of the Heritage Grange development in Warwick

Cycling Weekly suggests that those that cycle regularly enjoy a large number of health and social benefits. This can help with improving mental wellbeing, strengthen the immune system, help to lose weight and build muscle, improve lung capacity and reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer, and lower our carbon footprint.

Beyond the development, Warwickshire is home to a wealth of potential cycling spots that combine green and blue open space to make every walk new and refreshing.

David Wilson Homes is keen to highlight a selection of routes and areas that are suitable to a wide range of cyclists:

Chesterton Windmill Loop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a short ride from Upper Lighthorne, this gentle circular route takes cyclists through quiet country lanes to the iconic Chesterton Windmill. With its open skies and panoramic views of the Warwickshire countryside, it is a perfect destination for a peaceful morning or evening ride.

The route is relatively flat and accessible, making it ideal for leisure cyclists or those looking to enjoy a scenic outing without the strain of steep hills.

Gaydon Heritage Ride

This short but rewarding route begins in Upper Lighthorne and heads through Gaydon, where cyclists can pass the British Motor Museum – a highlight for enthusiasts of both wheels and engines.

The surrounding lanes are wide and quiet, perfect for a relaxed cycle with historical interest along the way; a great option for families or those with an eye for both countryside and culture.

Kineton and Edgehill Circuit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those seeking a bit more distance and elevation, the route through Kineton and up to the Edgehill escarpment provides a satisfying workout and stunning views. The climb up to Edgehill is steep but rewarding, and the return loop through Radway offers a more relaxed descent back towards Upper Lighthorne. This ride is best suited for intermediate cyclists who want a mix of challenge and charm.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “These cycling routes are a great way for our residents to get moving, stay active throughout the year, freshen up their routines and reap the benefits that cycling has to offer.

“Upper Lighthorne is a fantastic place to cycle due to the vast amounts of greenery. Many of our developments have large open spaces for residents to enjoy, and our developments in Warwickshire are no exception.”