Warwickshire distiller promises new ‘spirits’ at Halloween experience

‘Spooky spirits’ will be satisfying visitors’ thirst for horror at a local distillery’s new Halloween-themed cocktails experience this month.

Visitors to Warwickshire Gin Company over the next two weeks can expect plenty of creepy creations as part of their Cocktails At The Distillery Experience – including the limited-edition Witches Brew, Vampire’s Kiss and Zombie Brains.

The fun seasonal recipes are made using three of the Leamington distillery’s signature drinks from the gin, rum and vodka collections. The inspiration behind the drinks collection comes from a desire to capture a moment in history, developing flavours to fully represent the county’s own unique story and bringing them to life.

Witches Brew is made using WGC’ Pugilist Ghost White Rum as a base spirit. The rum, balanced with rosehip peel, rose petals, apple and cherries, is inspired by Randolph Turpin who went down in British boxing history for sensationally winning the World Title from the legendary Sugar Ray Robinson earning himself the memorable nickname ‘The Leamington Licker.’ Born in Leamington of Guyana heritage, Turpin became a hero overnight!

Vampire’s Kiss is made using WGC’s gold award-winning Kingmaker Vodka, inspired by the story of Richard Neville, The Earl of Warwick and containing a unique hint of frankincense to provide a regal smooth finish.

The distillery’s multi-award-winning Kingmaker Gin is central to the Zombie Brains cocktail recipe. Like the Kingmaker vodka, the gin celebrates Richard Neville, The Earl of Warwick, using fruits of the forest, which would have been accessible and growing freely in the hedgerows of England at the time of his power.

Cocktails at The Distillery is one of three popular experiences offered by Warwickshire Gin Company, including their Gin Tasting and Afternoon Gin & Tea sessions.

Over two hours visitors can enjoy three cocktails of their choice from the menu as well as learn more about the distillery.

The business recently shot to the envied top spot on Tripadvisor thanks to over 165 five-star reviews from visitors. Internationally it’s also made its mark, achieving the “Travellers’ Choice Award” which puts the Warwickshire distillery in the top 10% of businesses listed in the world based on reviews.

Owner David Blick said: “Our Cocktails at the Distillery sessions have been a huge hit, and with seasonal themes we can add even more fun to the menu experience in our super relaxed environment. Hassle free with table service, guests can enjoy their evening with friends and family in our truly unique distillery space underneath the Railway Arches at Victoria Business Park.”

Visit: https://warwickshiregincompany.co.uk for more information and recipes.