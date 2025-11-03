Warwickshire family lawyer shares tips on planning festive co-parenting

Sophia Mellor, head of family law at Blythe Liggins Solicitors in Leamington Spa

A Warwickshire family lawyer is urging co-parenting families to start considering their festive childcare arrangements sooner rather than later.

Sophia Mellor, head of family law at Blythe Liggins Solicitors in Leamington Spa, says that early planning is the best way for former partners to approach planning access arrangements for children for the Christmas break.

This way, if co-parents cannot reach an agreement they are both happy with, there is still enough time and opportunity to call upon legal support to help reach a satisfactory conclusion.

Sophia said: “Child contact arrangements for the Christmas holidays which everyone agrees on will look different for all families. It’s a special time of year and, while discussions on how to spend it will be straightforward for some co-parents, unfortunately they can also potentially create a dispute.

“The preference is always for the two co-parents to talk it through and reach an amicable solution which is right for their family, however those arrangements look. If it’s difficult to achieve this between the two of you, this is when professional input may be helpful.”

Sophia said that in cases of child contact, the most important factor was always the welfare of the children and handling the dispute with sensitivity.

She said: “If discussions are breaking down and reaching a mutually acceptable arrangement through talking isn’t possible, or is causing conflict, then mediation or dispute resolution can be considered to help reach a resolution.

“Collaborative law can be a helpful means of addressing this.”

Many family law solicitors are approved collaborative lawyers, which means they work with co-parents to help resolve their issues without going to court.

For co-parents looking to resolve a disagreement over child contact, each would hire a family lawyer and all parties would meet to negotiate a solution.

Sophia said: “The aim of collaborative law is to work towards a resolution which is right for the family – it is not an opportunity for each parent to argue their own case.

“A collaborative lawyer can help families find the solution which causes the least disruption to the children and the least amount of upset to everyone involved.”

For more information, visit www.blytheliggins.co.uk.