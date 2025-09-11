Warwickshire farmer inviting you to meet your Christmas dinner

Farmer Richard Baldwyn wants to give customers a behind the scenes look at how his animals are reared.

Lower Clopton Farm Shop, near Stratford-upon-Avon, is opening its gates this September to give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the process of raising their Christmas dinner.

On Saturday 27th September, the farm will host its first ever Turkey Open Day, offering the public the chance to see how over 3,000 turkeys are raised each year in spacious barns with access to outdoor grazing paddocks.

The event, which runs from 11:00am to 1:00pm, will include a guided tour of the farm where visitors can see both the farm’s Bronze and White turkeys, and learn first-hand about the care and attention that goes into rearing them.

Richard Baldwyn, farmer and owner of Lower Clopton Farm Shop, is passionate about reconnecting people with the origins of their food. He said, “We want people to really understand the journey from farm to fork. Raising turkeys to the highest standards is something we’re proud of, and this open day is a chance for families to see that for themselves.”

As well as supplying several hundred Christmas turkeys direct through the farm shop, Lower Clopton Farm also supply turkeys to butchers and other farm shops across Warwickshire, Worcestershire and the Cotswolds. The farm is a member of the Traditional Farmfresh Turkey Association, which champions the very highest levels of welfare and quality.

This year the farm also making it easier than ever for their loyal customers to order their Christmas Turkey. The farm shop has invested in a brand-new online ordering site, and customers can simply scan a QR code in the farm shop to guarantee their own Christmas turkey.

Visitors to the ‘Turkey Open Day’ will also be able to enjoy product tastings in the farm shop, including seasonal favourites and locally produced goods, making it an engaging day out for families and food lovers alike. Tickets for the free event are limited and people interested in attending are encouraged to register via a dedicated EventBrite page in advance using the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/turkey-open-day-at-lower-clopton-farm-shop-tickets-1605294532159?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawMjrvRleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETBFOUpzaHUwb2w0UHB5S2V2AR6n104B5ODf26g9jU7IgXn1ogKBGCrCeaZnh2cjwafHq9xJa92ThX5CdQtBLg_aem_wrwVF1euDZtsvb4dS868kw