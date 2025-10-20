Warwickshire farmers geared up for spooktacular pumpkin pick your own

Pick-your-own pumpkin patches have become a popular and well-established autumn activity and one Warwickshire farm is now busy with its season well under way.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmers Richard and Alex Peace, of Longshoot, Nuneaton, have transformed Poplars Farm into a thriving, community-focused business that capitalises on its location near the market town, with some 5,000 homes within walking distance.

After 700 acres of rented land was sold for housing, the 300-acre arable farm has concentrated its efforts on diversification, with a popular farm shop, café, pick-your-own pumpkins, fruit and vegetable enterprises, as well as hosting pizza nights and summer open evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family, who are North Warwickshire NFU members, were early pick-your-own adopters having done it for almost a decade.

Pumpkin growers are busy ahead of Halloween

Richard said: “It started when I grew half an acre of pumpkins for the farm shop. A local guy bought the lot and sold them in a field at a big mark-up and I realised we could do the same.”

The next year they grew two acres of pumpkins for customers to pick themselves and added tractor and trailer rides. Since then, the pick-your-own enterprise has seen rapid growth, last October welcoming some 14,000 visitors through its gates.

“We make more of an event of it now, running tractor and trailer rides, giving out wheelbarrows, serving food and creating a spooky marquee,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Watts, NFU Warwickshire county adviser, said pick-your-own ventures on farms across the county and beyond offered families an affordable and wholesome day out in the great outdoors.

Enjoying pumpkin picking on farm

He said: “They’re great fun for all and are also great for indulging the Instagram generation’s love for aesthetic photo opportunities.

“Pumpkin patches can also offer farm businesses an entry point into agrotourism as a fairly low risk way to test diversification projects, requiring relatively modest capital compared to other ventures.

“Additional revenue streams often come from food and drink stalls, tractor rides or further Halloween-themed events, with the October half-term break offering a timely boost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of Poplars Farm’s visitors are local families and all marketing is done purely through social media, with some of Richard’s videos receiving more than a million views on Facebook.

Nick Watts

Richard said: “Having done it for so long now, it is quite a low-risk diversification venture for us. We have repeat customers year-on-year and we always sell out of tickets.”

“Although the pumpkin patch is a good opportunity to engage with the public, pumpkins are a bit of a novelty that not many people actually eat.

“We try and educate and engage with people during the rest of the year too, when we’re purely focused on growing food crops like the veg and fruit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pumpkin patch is open every weekend in October and through half term.

Pumpkins on farm

During the week, throughout the autumn the farm also welcomes groups of school children for educational visits.

While the running of the diversification enterprise is a well-oiled machine, no growing season is the same, said Richard.

“Our biggest challenge is probably weeds, and pumpkins are delicate so they can be easily set back with herbicides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got a precision hoe now to tackle the fat hen, but each season can bring new challenges. I tend to put fertiliser down with the seed, and this season, one variety scorched where it perhaps wasn’t deep enough. However, overall they are looking fantastic, despite the lack of rain.”