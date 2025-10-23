Warwickshire firm debuts ‘winter-ready’ shuttle in Ottawa

The latest in autonomous transport technology has been launched at Canada’s largest technology park.

Coventry's Aurrigo International plc’s Auto-Shuttle® Mk2 will operate along a 4.5km route at Kanata Business Park in Ottawa, marking the debut of Canada’s first all-season, medium-speed autonomous shuttle built on a commercialised platform.

Delivered to the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA), the eight-seater vehicle is fully electric and has been modified to be winter-ready, incorporating one wheelchair space and, thanks to a collaboration with DeafAI, featuring real time American Sign Language stop announcements in the shuttle.

There will be eight designated stops, linking businesses, restaurants, community spaces and transit connections, including Brookstreet Hotel and the University of Ottawa.

Delegates at the high-profile demonstration rides in Ottawa

The project aims to advance road safety, accessibility, and sustainability, while positioning Kanata North as a national testbed for smart mobility solutions.

“Ottawa has always been an innovator when it comes to autonomous mobility and our relationship with this city dates back to 2019, when we delivered a project with our smaller four-seater Auto-Pods,” explained Tenille Houston, Vice President Public Relations and Communications at Aurrigo International.

“This latest pilot with Kanata North Business Association is a vitally important step in demonstrating how autonomous shuttles can deliver safe, reliable, and inclusive transport in all seasons. The insights we gain here will be carried forward into other complex environments - including aviation - where moving people and goods efficiently and sustainably is essential.”

She went on to add: “For our business, it’s another fantastic example of how technology developed in the UK can be used anywhere in the world and we relish the opportunity to continue to push the boundaries of autonomous technology in real-world environments.”

Aurrigo International plc, which recently raised £14.1m of funding to accelerate its expansion, is working in collaboration with Invest Ottawa’s Area X.O, Canada’s all-weather R&D complex for next-gen technologies.

Following initial testing, Auto-Shuttle® Mk2 will begin service on public roads, operating in mixed traffic at medium speeds. Throughout the project, as the weather shifts to freezing rain and snow, the shuttle will go back to Area XO for testing and validation.

The winter-ready, Level 4 electric and autonomous shuttle has been engineered and modified from the firm’s Canadian office for the first time and will operate in challenging Canadian conditions, including snow, ice, rain, wind, and falling leaves.

By combining cutting-edge technology, inclusive design, and urban planning foresight, this project aims to set a national benchmark for smart, safe, and sustainable autonomous transit services in Canada.

Kelly Daize, Kanata North Business Association, said: “This project represents a major milestone - proving that autonomous vehicles can operate safely and inclusively in our four-season environment. We are proud to collaborate with this strong group of partners to make Kanata North is a hub for the future of mobility.”

Sonya Shorey, President and CEO of Invest Ottawa, concluded: “At Area X.O, safety is our North Star. Our R&D complex is dedicated to help founders and companies commercialise emerging technologies and get to market faster, safely. We are honoured to serve as the private R&D test partner for this medium-speed shuttle project led by Kanata North Business Association and Aurrigo.

“We are facilitating eight weeks of rigorous shuttle testing, and this work will be vital in preparing the vehicle for on-road deployment in Canada’s largest tech park.”

The shuttle pilot has been made possible by the contributions and expertise of a strong coalition of partners, including the City of Ottawa, KRP Properties, Solink, Brookstreet Hotel, University of Ottawa, Zendelity, EcoSafeSense, and Deaf AI.