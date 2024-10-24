Warwickshire Freemason raises over £10,000 for Parkinson’s UK in 1,000-mile walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ray Archer, a dedicated Freemason from Warwickshire, recently completed a 1,000-mile walk in support of Parkinson’s UK, raising over £10,000 for the charity.

Ray’s motivation for this incredible feat comes from a deeply personal place—his wife, Lin, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 11 years ago. “I’m constantly inspired by the way she handles the disease and the support she receives from Parkinson’s UK,” Ray shared.

Ray, who became Worshipful Master of Athelstan Lodge No. 1333, who meet in Long Street, Atherstone, on December 7th, 2023, kicked off his ambitious walk the very next morning at 4:30 AM. “I always wake up between 4:00 and 5:00 AM, which is ideal for walking, especially during the spring and summer,” he explained. His daily route was a four-mile loop between his village of Ravenstone and the neighbouring village of Hugglescote, near Coalville in Leicestershire. Ray followed this same path for 35 consecutive weeks, allowing for a few holiday breaks, and by August 23rd, he had walked 980 miles.

However, Ray encountered a setback when a nerve issue in his left little toe forced him to slow down to just one mile per day for the next 17 days. By September, he had logged 987 miles, and the final three miles were planned to be a special finish around Atherstone. On September 27th, Ray completed his 1,000th mile, joined by his Lodge’s Director of Ceremonies, Jon Bowley, and John Hill, a representative from a Staffordshire Lodge.

The Head of Freemasonry in Warwickshire, Philip Hall congratulates Ray Archer on his achievement.

Each walk took Ray around 80 minutes, slightly longer than his usual pace due to a hip replacement just five months before starting the challenge. Along the way, he had several memorable encounters with local wildlife, including regular sightings of foxes and, on one occasion, a roe deer that blocked his path. “I’m not sure who was more shocked, him or me!” Ray laughed. One of his strangest experiences occurred early one Sunday morning in January when he stumbled upon a domestic dispute, which ended with a full English breakfast being thrown across the road. “I decided to change my route that day,” Ray recalled.

Ray’s connection to Parkinson’s UK runs deep. The charity not only supports individuals living with the disease through local groups but also funds research into new treatments with the ultimate goal of finding a cure. In addition to his 1,000-mile walk, Ray has previously raised funds for Parkinson’s UK by growing and selling bedding plants and hanging baskets, as well as participating in other sponsored walks, including a seven-mile trek around Calke Abbey.

During his year as Worshipful Master of Athelstan Lodge, Ray’s charitable efforts extended beyond Parkinson’s UK. His lodge supported a range of local causes, including a children’s marching band, an Alzheimer’s support group, a dementia care home, and a charity for bereaved families.

Ray’s fundraising efforts for Parkinson’s UK have been amplified by the Warwickshire Freemasons’ Charitable Foundation, which match-funded his work with an additional £3,500, bringing the total amount raised to over £10,000.

Lin and Ray Archer presenting a cheque from the Warwickshire Masonic Charitable Foundation to Katie Thomas, the East Midlands representative for Parkinson's UK

At the end of his journey, Ray was greeted by a surprise. The Head of Freemasonry in Warwickshire, Philip Hall, was there to congratulate him in person. “To have such a busy man take the time to support me was truly humbling,” Ray said. “I’ll never forget that moment.” Katie Thomas, the East Midlands representative for Parkinson’s UK, who had been a constant source of encouragement throughout Ray’s journey, was also there to celebrate his achievement.