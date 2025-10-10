Warwickshire fundraising hero surprised with One Big Thank You on national TV by golfing legend Nick Faldo

A Warwickshire golfer with a rare condition that causes hearing and progressive vision loss has received a huge televised One Big Thank You from golfing legend Sir Nick Faldo to celebrate her extraordinary fundraising achievements.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debbie White, 60, who has Usher Syndrome, was chosen for the surprise, which was featured yesterday on BBC One’s The One Show because she has raised nearly half a million pounds over 30 years for Fight for Sight’s pioneering eye research.

The setting for Debbie’s big surprise was The Betfred British Masters, hosted by Sir Nick at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield. Sir Nick was being interviewed on stage in front of a large crowd with Debbie initially oblivious sitting in the front row. The conversation on stage turned to golfers with sight loss and “a special lady who has raised a lot of money”. Debbie then twigs they are talking about her!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Nick then invited Debbie to join him on stage, congratulating her on her fundraising and asking her about her sight loss and love of golf before presenting her with a special engraved golf club. He then shared with her video messages from her family, friends, the Fight for Sight team and One Show presenter Roman Kemp.

Fight for Sight fundraising hero Debbie White with golf legend Sir Nick Faldo

Sir Nick said: “What Debbie has been doing is absolutely incredible and when The One Show asked me to play this little surprise on her, I jumped in!”

Debbie said after the surprise: “It was a massive day! Meeting Nick Faldo and being presented with the golf club and seeing all the videos of all the lovely messages from everyone. It was just wonderful! Thank you so much Fight for Sight and The One Show and to everyone involved!

“It was such a huge surprise, which was tough at the beginning as I like to know what’s going on! It meant so much to me and it will spur on my efforts to raise funds for vital eye research.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Head of the Warwickshire Fight for Sight Committee, which is a volunteer role, Debbie has worked tirelessly to raise funds. As well as an Annual Golf Day, she has organised and taken part in sky dives, zip wires, cycling challenges, gala dinners and night walks.

Former Fight for Sight Chairman Clive Stone, fundraiser Debbie White, Sir Nick Faldo and Anne Stone

Debbie is an avid golfer who played competitively with a handicap of 11 until her deteriorating eyesight caused her to pause playing. But with characteristic determination, Debbie has since joined England and Wales Blind Golf and won her first competition in April this year. She is also hoping to play in the Scandinavian Blind Golf Open next year.

Debbie was diagnosed with the rare genetic condition, Usher syndrome type II. The condition causes hearing impairment and progressive vision loss due to retinitis pigmentosa (RP). She began to slowly lose her sight and hearing as a child, but wasn’t diagnosed until she was 21, after it was discovered that her younger brother, then 17, had the condition.

While she acknowledges there may not be a breakthrough in her lifetime to reverse her own vision loss, Debbie is dedicated to enabling research which will benefit others living with vision loss in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fight for Sight CEO Keith Valentine, was among those paying tribute to Debbie as part of the One Big Thank You. He said: “I wanted to say the biggest thank you that it’s possible to say for raising over £400,00 over the thirty years you’ve been working with us to save sight and change lives. It’s an incredible contribution, thank you so much.”

To read more about Debbie’s incredible story and how you can help Fight for Sight to Save Sight. Change Lives. https://www.fightforsight.org.uk/