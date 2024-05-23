Warwickshire homebuilder helps love for gardening bloom with primary school donation
Houlton St Gabriel’s CofE Academy, which is just one and a half miles away from the homebuilder’s Mulberry Homes at Houlton development, received four gardening kits.
Hayley Maloyd, Admin Officer at Houlton St Gabriel’s CofE Academy, said: “We are very grateful to Mulberry Homes for this donation. Our pupils can’t wait to get outside and use their new gardening kits in our school garden, and we hope that they feel inspired to start gardening at home too.”
Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have supported St Gabriel’s CofE Academy this National Children’s Gardening Week. With our donation, we hope to encourage a love of gardening amongst the school children, and we look forward to seeing what incredible flowers and plants they grow.”
Mulberry Homes at Houlton is stunning development of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. To find out more, visit mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/mulberry-homes-at-houlton/overview/ or call 0333 121 1090.
For more information on National Children’s Gardening Week, head to www.childrensgardeningweek.co.uk/.