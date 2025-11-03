Warwickshire homebuilder shines spotlight on theatre group with donation

BWM - Sophie Wilkinson from Spa Theatre Group at Barratt Homes' Aston Grange

As part of its Community Fund scheme, Barratt Homes West Midlands has donated £1,500 to Spa Theatre Company, a youth theatre group supporting performers aged eight to 17.

Spa Theatre Company, based near Barratt Homes Aston Grange development, involves a substantial team, which includes approximately 30 to 40 young performers, along with 15 to 30 volunteers, staff and committee members overseeing operations, production, and safeguarding.

Sophie Wilkinson, Fundraising Manager at Spa Theatre Company Juniors, said: “The generous £1,500 donation from Barratt Homes will provide vital support for the Company’s next production. The funds will help cover essential costs such as costumes, props, set design, venue hire, promotional materials, and technical equipment.

“Donations like this are crucial in helping Spa Theatre Company continue to offer affordable access to high-quality performing arts opportunities for local young people while maintaining professional production standards.”

The donation from Barratt Homes was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Redrow Foundation. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the areas in which the housebuilder operates.

Additional support comes from a network of parents, chaperones, makeup artists, front-of-house helpers, and other community volunteers - making the Company a vibrant, collaborative organisation involving close to 100 people during the height of production season.

Sophie continued: “Spa Theatre Company’s next major production will be Bugsy Malone, scheduled to take place from 16th to 18th April 2026 at the Bridge House Theatre in Warwick.

“This follows the 2025 production of Matilda the Musical Jr, and the award-winning 2024 staging of Les Misérables School Edition, which earned a NODA Award for “Best Youth” in the West Midlands region. Ticket details for Bugsy Malone will be available on the website in due course.”

Founded in 1981 by Phyl Harris under the original name Spa Theatre Workshop, the Spa Theatre Company began as a youth-focused performing arts group affectionately nicknamed ’Spa Sprouts’.

In 1991, the Company expanded to include older performers with the introduction of a Senior Company for ages 16+, prompting the rebrand to Spa Theatre Company. Over the decades, it staged more than 40 junior productions and over 20 senior shows before choosing to focus once again on its Junior Company in 2013.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are very proud to support Spa Theatre Company and hope this donation can help the group continue bringing the arts to the young people of Warwickshire.

“We are excited to hear all about its upcoming Bugsy Malone production, and we encourage anyone interested to get their tickets to avoid missing out.”

Spa Theatre Company is not just a place for performance, it’s a platform for young people to build confidence, creativity, and lifelong friendships. Many alumni have gone on to successful careers in the arts, including actor Daniel Brocklebank (Coronation Street), who began his journey with Spa Theatre.

The Company welcomes local support, whether through donations, volunteering, or sponsorship, and continues to enrich the cultural fabric of Leamington Spa through its dedication to youth theatre. To find out more information about the charity or learn more about supporting its work, visit the website at Spa Theatre Company.

For information about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Warwickshire.