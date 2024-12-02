Warwickshire homebuilder’s donation supports local Parkinson’s Group

BWM - SGB-5232 - Members of Parkinson's UK Leamington Spa with charity materials

Parkinson’s UK has received a donation from Barratt Homes towards the activities of its Leamington Spa Branch.

Parkinson's is a progressive neurological condition, which causes problems in the brain and gets worse over time. Around 150,000 people in the UK are currently living with Parkinson’s. The Leamington Spa branch is entirely run by volunteers, with 200 members in total and 40 people that attend its monthly meetings.

The team of volunteers offers information, friendship and support to people with Parkinson’s, their families and carers, not only in Leamington Spa, but also throughout Warwick, Kenilworth, Southam and the surrounding areas. Barratt Homes’ donation of £200 will be put towards the activities for its members.

John Armstrong, Chair of Parkinson’s UK Leamington Spa, said: “We provide a number of activities for our members, such as physio, outdoor exercises, dancing, singing, trips out, and our monthly meetings, which this donation will be put towards.

“Our group has been going for about 30 years. Our members gain a lot of support, information, access to activities and make friends who have an understanding of their situation. Without societies such as ours, many people’s lives would be harder and less fulfilled. They can also contribute their time and talents which gives a sense of purpose and helps boost confidence.

“Those attending our activities contribute towards the costs of these activities as well, but we are able to help cover the costs with support from donations such as this one from Barratt Homes.”

Parkinson’s UK Leamington Spa is located near to Barratt Homes’ development, Aston Grange, off Banbury Road in Upper Lighthorne.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “As a leading developer, donating to organisations and charities in the areas in which we build is vital, and Parkinson’s UK Leamington Spa is certainly deserving of the support.

“The work that both the local branch and the national charity carry out is of extreme importance, and we are more than happy to make a donation towards its activities so that the people of Leamington Spa and the wider Warwickshire area can benefit from the support.”

Parkinson’s UK Leamington Spa meets on the second Thursday of every month and is open to everyone affected by Parkinson’s. To find out more about the group and the services it has to offer, visit the website at Parkinson’s UK Leamington Spa.