Warwickshire homebuilders support local Healthy Eating Programme

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have supported the SYDNI Centre in Leamington Spa with a £500 donation towards its Community Veg Bag scheme.

The SYDNI Centre, closely located to Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Aston Grange and Heritage Grange developments, provides a safe, warm, and welcoming space for local residents.

It operates with the aim to listen to the needs of communities, empower individuals and groups, develop resilience, and enable better outcomes for all. With its Community Veg Bag scheme, it provides healthy food to struggling families in Leamington Spa and the surrounding areas.

It delivers a wide range of services and activities that include one-to-one support, drop-ins, group work and organised activities and events. The centre had 4,000 visitors last year and continues to be a busy community centre offering 40 activities a week.

B&DWM & BWM - UnSug-BDWH-SYDNIcentre-07112024-19 - Barratt & David Wilson Homes is proud to support the SYDNI Centre

Helen Jones, Centre Manager at the SYDNI Centre, said: “We work collaboratively with a wide range of partner organisations to target the most vulnerable and those in need to enable access to support. The services include mental health support, drop-ins, sports activities, arts, and crafts groups, bingo, and education such as ESOL classes and English and Maths classes for children.

“The centre has a popular café which offers affordable drinks, hot and cold meals for visitors and provides catering for training and events. Last year, we delivered cookery workshops as part of the SYDNI Warm and Well Hub. The workshops have successfully developed budgeting and cooking skills for individuals struggling with the cost of living.”

The café, and the centre in general, provide many opportunities for volunteers to build confidence and self-esteem, and gain experience and qualifications.

It also hosts work experience placements and many of the activities and events delivered at the centre are community volunteer led.

B&DWM & BWM - UnSug-BDWH-SYDNIcentre-07112024-26 - The community Veg Bag programme at the SYDNI is ready to help its community

Helen said: “The SYDNI Veg Co Op has been operating out of the SYDNI Centre in various guises for over 15 years. It began as part of a healthy eating initiative in connection with the NHS' Five a Day campaign.

“SYDNI Veg Co Op currently hands out anything from 50 to 60 bags of vegetables per week. We currently offer about five free bags to individuals who are most in need and struggling with the cost of living. This is currently funded by Warwick District Council.”

The Food Ethics Council discusses the connection between poverty and eating unhealthy in an article published on its website.

It reports that the number of people living in poverty in the UK is increasing. Many families in the UK are ‘food insecure,’ facing stark choices between buying food, paying the rent or heating their home.

B&DWM & BWM - UnSug-BDWH-SYDNIcentre-07112024-21 - Hayley (left) and Kate (right) from Barratt and DWH join Ali (Centre)

A lack of shops selling fresh food, fast food outlets near schools and vegetables that cost three times more than ultra-processed alternatives, means that cheap food laden with salt, sugar and saturated fats is often their only option.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are proud to support the SYDNI Centre and its Community Veg Bag programme to help feed struggling members of their community.”

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “The SYDNI Centre’s commitment to its community is commendable and we hope that it will continue to be a force for good into the future.”

To find out more information about the SYDNI Centre and its Community Veg Bag scheme, visit the website at the SYDNI Centre.